In Bollywood and show business, career of a female model or artist usually gets over after they get married or they reach a certain age, but Shaira Ahmed Khan is not one of those unfortunate artists.

Wife of choreographer and director Ahmed Khan, she is a model turned movie producer. Shaira started her modelling career at a very young of 16 when she was just in college. Shaira won "Sophia Queen" and Miss Mumbai in the junior college festival calledr Malhar which opened her ways into the glamour world and she started getting modelling opportunities.

During her time in the modelling industry, Shaira Ahmed Khan did modelling for many international brands such as Reymond, Blue Stratters, National Geographic and many more. After getting married to the love of her life Ahmed Khan, she quit modelling and started as a producer.

Shaira has produced many television commercials and music videos under her production company named "Paperdoll production". She has also produced movies like "Pathshala" (Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takiya) and "Ek Paheli Leela" (Sunny Leone and Jay Bhanushali).

"My husband Ahmed khan was the only reason. He pushed me to be a producer and here I am. All Thanks to my loving and very supportive husband. He is the brain behind the company Paperdoll. I feel very lucky to have him as my life partner," she said when asked what inspired her to become a producer.

Shaira Ahmed Khan is amongst one of the most emerging producers of Bollywood and her production house mostly focuses on making movies and ad films on the subjects that are different and have not been touched before.