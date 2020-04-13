Shailene Woodley became one of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood after starring in The Fault in Our Stars and The Divergent movie series. The actress recently opened up about the most difficult time of her life where she had to choose her health over her acting career.

After starring as Beatrice Prior in the science fiction film The Divergent Series, Shailene Woodley had a very bright and promising future. Many even stated that she is going to become America's next big name. However, the actress has to let go of her career because of her health.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Woodley discussed how a physical situation caused her to miss out on several projects after The Divergent franchise.

"I haven't spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s. While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation," Woodley said.

Shailene Woodley, however, did not reveal exactly what she was struggling with but stated that she was worried about ever being healthy enough to work on those projects that intrigued her.

"I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterwards."

Shailene Woodley's acting career:

Shailene Woodley started her career from modelling at the age of four and began acting professionally in minor television roles. The 28-year-old Woodley gained recognition from her role as Amy Juergens in the family drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

In 2011, Woodley made her film debut in Alexander Payne's comedy-drama movie The Descendants and went on to star in another blockbuster movie The Spectacular Now. She achieved worldwide recognition for her starring role as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars.

Shailene Woodley also starred opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 2016's Snowden movie. She then went on to star and produce American romantic drama movie Adrift.

Woodley is all set to star as Jennifer Stirling in the upcoming romantic drama film, The Last Letter from Your Lover where she is going to share screen space with Felicity Jones and Callum Turner. The movie will have a dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera in 2003 and the 1960s.

Other than this, Shailene Woodley will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster in Kevin Macdonald's upcoming drama movie Prisoner 760. The movie is scheduled to release on January 1, 2021. However, there are chances that the movie's release date may vary due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.