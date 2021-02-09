Actress Shailene Woodley is all set to tie the knot with football player Aaron Rodgers. Various media reports have confirmed that The Fault In Our Stars actress is set to be engaged to the Green Bay Packers player.

"They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?," People quoted a source. Rumours of the actor and the player's engagement started on very recently when Aaron Rodgers gave a shoutout to his secret fiancée while accepting the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors broadcast.

"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged," he had said at his victory speech.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have never publicly confirmed or talked about their relationship. However, at various talk shows when they were asked about their relationship statuses, they had established that they were not single.

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable. That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy." Aaron Rodgers had said at the Pat McAfee Show.