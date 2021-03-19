Shailendra Kumar Singh fondly known as Sonu Rajput is a techie (Graphic Designer) and YouTuber with a strong social media presence. He has more than 800k followers

on social media platform Instagram, and he claims to have intricate knowledge of social media algorithms and how one could enhance his presence on these modern and vibrant and extremely essential and useful digital platforms.

He owns a YouTube channel with the name FBStore, which has 5 lakh subscribers. Through this channel, he shares informative videos on various technical issues about social media platforms in simplistic and elaborative manner. He says even a layman with almost no knowledge of these social media platforms can get maximum benefits from these videos. With these videos, he caims to have helped numerous people gain hidden knowledge about these extremely popular platforms.

On the other hand, he is also a content creator on Instagram, his Instagram handle, where he shows his photography and graphic designing skills. He has more than 8 lakh followers there.

He is born and brought up in the Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh. He is a graduate in anthropology but social media platforms always remained his passion. So he decided

to make a career in this field. He says he has proficiency in Personal Branding, Digital Marketing, Photo Editing, and Social Media promotion as well as entrepreneurial skills. In his leisure time, he loves to travel and read. In his personal life, he says he is a very easy-going fitness freak and simple boy-next-door.