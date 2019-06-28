Shaifali Nagpal, who is a fashion and beauty influencer on social media, was thrilled when an acid attack survivor approached her for a makeover. She used this opportunity to show her talent.

Shaifali Nagpal has glammed up many women with her fashion and styling. She aspires to do more than make-up and beauty tips on her blog. She recently had opportunity to do something different, when she came across an acid attack survivor. She grabbed this chance and gave an amazing makeover to the women. She was all thrilled to share the makeup video on her Instagram page.

Shaifali Nagpal also wrote, "Makeover very close to my heart, for the strongest girl I hv ever met, dear NASREEN @jahanasreen u r a fighter girl❤❤ m so glad I could meet u and got this opportunity to do ur makeover #acidattacksurvivors #mtvroadiesx4#mtvroadies @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #chaapaak ➡ song -- @lalala @nehakakkar @arjunkanungo."

Her fans were amazed to see the video of Shaifali Nagpal giving a makeover the woman and they could not stop going gaga over her work. A follower named Jhankar2117 replied, "Fantabulous wrk Mam. She is bful indeed. Although U made her luk more bful."

These days, Instagram has proved to be a boon for a lot of people, who are successfully running their business or getting an exposure for their art and talent. Shaifali Nagpal is one of those people. she has made sure to use it to show her spectacular make-up and fashion work to the world.

Shaifali Nagpal has more than 72.7K followers on her Instagram page and she often interacts with her fans. With her passion and love for beauty, make-up and fashion, she truly wants to make sure she makes a remarkable contribution to help women make themselves look more stunning.

She is one of the most followed and trusted fashion bloggers on the internet. People are in awe of her work and how convenient she makes it to don different looks and make-up tricks. She personally loves doing challenging makeovers and comes up with more challenging makeups, which leave everyone surprised.

Shaifali wishes to come up different make up and skin care tricks and tips. She also plans to start sharing international ideas for bridal and engagement makeovers. Considering her popularity and following, she is sure to rule the world of beauty and fashion soon.

Watch the video of Shaifali Nagpal giving a makeover to the acid attack survivor