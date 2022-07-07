In the neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi grabbed all the limelight with his tongue-in-cheek performance as an antagonist. And in the recently released multi-starrer, he stood on par with the legendary Kamal Haasan. He doesn't have the looks of a commercial hero neither he follows any rules, however, he is one of the few actors in the country who can ace any role with perfection.

If reports are true, the actor is all set to play the villain in Shahrukh Khan's Jawan directed by Atlee and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Reportedly, the actor is likely to join the sets of Jawan soon while talks are on to finalise on Pushpa sequel.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a prominent role. The film was officially announced earlier this summer with a poster and a teaser in which King Khan's face was almost covered with bandages. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is supposed to be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, producer Geeta Arts is planning to make the Pushpa sequel a massive entertainer with high production value. The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.