Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Avoids Clash with KGF 2; Yash-starrer to now Face Vijay's Beast Alone at Box Office

The release of Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited Jersey has been postponed again. The makers took the decision last night apparently to avoid clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt's much-hyped movie KGF: Chapter 2.

"#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night," leading critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the latest development.

KGF 2 Impact?

The buzz is that the makers took a call to postpone the release to avoid clash with KGF 2, which is having a massive hype due to good promotions and the success of the first instalment.

It was earlier scheduled for release in January, but the film release was pushed due to the third wave of Covid-19. Jersey is the remake of a Telugu hit movie of the same name.

It is a sports drama which tells the story of a cricketer's struggles to fulfil his son's desire.

Coming to KGF 2, Jersey has avoided the clash with the Yash-starrer, Tamil movie Beast is hitting the screens on April 13. It is a much-hyped movie in Tamil Nadu which has Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Beast and KGF 2

Nonetheless, Yash has said that there was no clash between the two movies and the audience always embraces good content irrespective of languages.

He said, "It has to be 'KGF' and 'Beast' and not 'KGF' versus 'Beast'. This isn't an election, where you have to vote for either, or one of the two should fail. This is cinema. Vijay sir is such a huge star and we should respect him. Ours is a Pan Indian film and we announced it 8 months back. And they are aiming for a festive release there. Vijay sir is what he is because of what he has done in his life. His fans will celebrate his film and I am sure, all Vijay sir fans will enjoy our film as well. The theaters will be split, but its high time we think about collaboration."

Meanwhile, the advance booking for KGF 2 has started across the country and met with fantastic response. Tickets are selling like hotcakes as there is a massive craze around the flick.

It is releasing on April 14 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.