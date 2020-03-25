The country is under lockdown for the next 21 days due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus and people have been requested to stay completely indoors and avoid unnecessary meetups.

Bollywood stars have also quarantined and they have been carrying out all their chores from their respective houses. Usually, these celebrities are bust with some short of shoots and events and being quarantined have given them a golden opportunity to connect with their families and loved ones.

Haider fame Shahid Kapoor has also been appreciating the quality time that he has got with his family and have been sharing his experience with his fans.

B-Town stars are trying to stay connected to their fans via social media and have been playing various online games with each other. Shahid too yesterday had an open chat on Instagram and Twitter with his fans where fans got to ask interesting questions from their favourite Bollywood star.

One of his fans asked a hilarious question on twitter which read, "21 din lockdown mei wife ko kaise khush rakhein? " To this, R Rajkumar gave a witty reply and wrote, "Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai." Well, this is something to which every Indian husband can relate.

Yesterday, after the announcement of the lockdown, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor took his Instagram to create awareness and wrote a post which read that everyone needs to stay strong, emotionally, physically and mentally. Haidar fame also adds that be people need to stay home and stay safe.

Before the lockdown, Shahid was shooting for his upcoming movie Jersey. Talking about his movie he said, "It took me some time to decide what to do next after 'Kabir Singh'. But the minute I saw 'Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It's a wonderful, inspiring, and the personal human journey that I connected with deeply." He was last seen in Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.