After Kabir Singh, the hit that sparked enormous debate, Shahid Kapoor is now working on Jersey, another remake of a Telugu sports drama produced by Karan Johar's Dharma which will hit theatres in April this year.

According to recent reports, the Kabir Singh actor is now in talks with Karan Johar about his next film. The film is reported to be a patriotic action drama.

After two remakes under his belt, we can't say if this one will be a remake too. The next film he does with Dharma will also star Alia Bhatt. It would be the third for this collaboration after Shandaar (2015) and Udta Punjab (2016).

Shahid Kapoor to play an army man in Dharma's next film

The film will see Shahid Kapoor as an army man, reports suggest. While the film is yet to be titled, it is believed that Shahid will have to undergo major training for the role and will have to bulk up.

The action-adventure is set to be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma which will see a mega-budget later this year and is presently in its pre-production stage.

Shahid Kapoor played a man in uniform in Rangoon previously, which failed to perform both commercially and criticially.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kapoor is eager to be a part of this film as he is a fan of the action genre and the director of the untitled film will be a debutant.

Will Shahid Kapoor's next break the mould?

Shahid Kapoor has been known to play diverse characters, as seen in Haider and most recently in Kabir Singh.

After the phenomenon of Kabir Singh, remakes have become characteristic of the actor's repertoire.

Since biopics and remakes have become a mainstay of today's cinema, we can't say whether the actor would go for a third in quick succession.

Regardless, we can be assured that whichever role he chooses, it will be unique and quirky. Kapoor has repeatedly shown he isn't afraid of playing tough roles.

Jersey will be his second South remake of a super-hit Telugu film, which is yet to hit the screens. Kapoor underwent rigorous training for the film in which he will be seen playing a cricketer. On the sets of Jersey, he suffered an injury after which the shoot was stalled.

When asked about his plans previously, Shahid Kapoor had responded cryptically saying, he hadn't confirmed anything officially even though he was offered the role of a biker. We can only wonder, what the actor's next film will be and hope he confirms it soon.