It's that time of the year when celebrity parents turn into proud cheerleaders. Like every year, Dhirubhai Ambani International School hosted its annual day function on Thursday, drawing a host of Bollywood stars who came to support their children.

Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor, were spotted at the event. Photos and videos from the function have since gone viral on social media, capturing candid moments of star parents arriving and exiting the campus.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor attend Ambani School annual day

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, to cheer for his youngest son, Abram, while Aryan Khan arrived later.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen with their children, Misha and Zain. In one clip, Shahid is seen requesting paparazzi not to record his kids; he was seen gently covering Misha's eyes from the camera's harsh flashlights.

Shahid also gave a death stare to paps for recording his kids, despite him gesturing to not flash camera lights on his daughter Misha's face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also papped with son Taimur, accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and niece Samaira. Netizens were quick to notice Taimur's lipstick for his performance, with many calling him adorable. Kareena, who attended to support her sons, kept it casual yet stylish in a dark pink shirt paired with blue denim. A video shared by Karan Johar showed her enjoying a samosa at the venue.

A rare appearance by Farah Khan posing with her daughter also won hearts online.

Earlier in the day, Farah posted a picture of college-themed cupcakes on her Instagram stories, writing, "This is the sweetest...thank u @poojaadhoot...n congratulations to all our kids...@_daisclassof2026 #hattrick." The cupcakes show that Farah and Shirish's kids were accepted to Babson, NYU and Emory.

Farah and Shirish married in 2004. Their triplets were born in 2008 and have turned 17 this year.

The Bachchan family marked their presence as well, with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheering for Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya's mother, Brinda Rai, was also spotted at the event.

About Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS)

Earlier this year, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) was ranked ninth among International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide based on the IBDP Results 2025.

The list was released by Education Advisers UK. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the Global Top 10. The school has the largest IBDP cohort among all schools in the Top 10 list.

Take a look at the videos from the event.