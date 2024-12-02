Shahid Kapoor generally skips talking about his personal life. Over the last several years he has tried to keep his private life out of the public eye as much as possible. However, fans and followers of the actor know that he is extremely candid and is very honest in interviews or in general whenever he has to answer questions. Shahid recently opened up about battling a "heartbreak" on a film set, all the pressures that are put on a man by society, and accepting vulnerability the way it is.

In an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, when asked if he has ever had a moment in life where he had to weep alone in a room, Shahid said, "That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. And, sometimes it happens when you are making movies."

He further added, "So, I have had that. It was really bad. My makeup guy was like, 'I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?'" He even reenacted his emotional state, saying in a weeping tone, "I can't help it, I think I am destroying myself." He clarified, "I have been through those but not for work."

Following this confession, the actor went on to speak about how society tends to expect men to always hold down the fort and be strong, no matter what they are going through. He said, "Indian men especially, have been kind of told from a very young age that you have to be the provider, that you have to protect and be the man of the family. It's there in men, when you are always worried that whatever I love, I must protect it. Sometimes, it can put a lot of pressure on you."

Shahid admitted that it is okay to want to relax at times and have somebody else care for you. The actor mentioned, "Sometimes, you just want to relax and be like, 'I don't have to keep worrying about everything and everybody all the time and I can just maybe be vulnerable and let somebody else protect me."

Talking about emotional vulnerability, Shahid urged one to always go ahead and embrace this true feeling for according to him, vulnerability helps in attracting people more than aggression. He said, "Why can't we flip roles sometimes? You can feel like that and it's fair to feel like that because eventually everybody is human. We feel all kinds of emotions. A lot of men find it difficult to express their vulnerable side and I think because I am an actor, maybe I am comfortable because it's a part of what I do. I have to be able to get to that place which is vulnerable and expressive. When you are an actor, you also understand that vulnerability is extremely attractive."

He further went on to add, "Aggression cannot attract people the way vulnerability does. It's only human to be vulnerable, so as a man you should be okay with it."

It is true that Shahid does not discuss a lot of personal matters in public but at the same time, both he and his wife Mira like to share small snippets of their family life with their fans and followers. From vacation pictures to shooting fun reels at home, Shahid loves to spend time with his family whenever he is not caught up with work and his social media account is proof.

In terms of work, rumour has it that the actor is training hard and undergoing a physical transformation for a Vishal Bharadwaj movie, which will also star Triptii Dimri. According to speculation, this thriller will be inspired by real-life incidents that Hussain Ustara went through. Shahid is also gearing up for the release of 'Deva' alongside Pooja Hedge in February 2025.