Roti, Kapda, Makaan! Yes, that's the name of a cult movie, but these are also the essentials on which the human race thrive. In Bollywood also, fans are not just crazy about the acting skills of their favourite stars but also wants a slice of their meal plans, dressing sense and their complete lifestyle. Just to get one glimpse of Bollywood's superstar house such as Mannat (SRK's house) and Jalsa (Big B's) house, fans travels from all across the world.

While some of the celebrity houses are considered as a tourist spot by many in this country, many stars have built their houses in as such a way that it is bound to give anyone future goals and one such superstar is Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor, who started his Bollywood career as a background dancer has come a long way and there's no denying to that.

Doing movies like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Haider, Padmavat and many more, Shahid has become the most wanted face of the silver screen. Not only professionally by he has also been making headlines because of his personal life.

Kapoor who has been in the news for his link-ups and relationships ever since his debut is now a family many. After marrying Mira Rajput in 2015, Shahid Kapoor has finally found the family in his wife he has always been looking for.

The couple not only made headlines for their red carpet looks and adorable moments after the wedding but also made the head turns with their beautiful sea-facing home, fitting to their class. Today, let us take you on a journey to their beautiful beachside abode, that cost approximately Rs 30 crores, as per the reports by the Economic Times.

The monotone mansion:

Most of the celebrities are seen sporting a particular shade palette when it comes to home decor and furnishing. While we saw that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's room was a vision in white, Shahid and Mira have opted for a black and white monochromatic look for their living room. From large mirrors, wire chairs to plush sofas, cushions with designs complementing the room decor is magnificent.

Shahid and Mira's house is best of both the worlds with modern furnishing to a home that is freely embracing nature as it is situated near the sea. The common areas of their house is an amalgamation of minimal monochrome and earthy-wooden details.

Beautiful Bedroom with a personal touch

Shahid's abode is full of earthy furniture with modern appliances. But there are some places in the houses that have been personalised by the star himself with some polaroids from the get-togethers with friends and family, pinning the candid moments on their bedroom wall. The star has opted for warm colours that can be seen enhancing the room.

Mira has also been spotted gushing about the comfy decor of her house. In an interview, she revealed that sometimes, she loves minimising the temperature of the air conditioner pull up a Rajai at night and sleep. Hubby Shahid, too, posted a picture on his Instagram, which showed him lazing in a soft Jaipuri quilt.

Sophisticated study and chic decor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira's luxurious mansion is a mix of comfy stuff with chic furniture. There are many quirky showpieces that were spotted in the pictures posted by the couple on the social media platform. Beautiful cushions with tongue-in-cheek captions, candles, fun bookends and a collection of books also lend an urban vibe to their abode.

Extended garden-variety patio furniture

Sasha's beautiful home also features a beautiful space connected to what looks like a living room extended with wooden flooring and low-seated sofas that remind one of a plush hotel's pool deck. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been often spotted in their well-tended patio garden having dinners, celebrating festivals, birthdays and playing with their kids Misha and Zain.

The outside space of their house becomes more beautiful with a string of fairy lights illuminates the charm of the space and potted plants and flowers that add a touch of delightfulness to the home.

Shahid's garden is a perfect place to enjoy cosy evenings with the family. The tropical-influenced garden features a low wooden seating area for lazy evenings, which overlooks to the sea.

Shahid and Mira's Little piece of heaven

While we can spot many expensive pieces and sophisticated items at their are some things in Shahid's house that are filled with love and burst with cuteness. That's the place where Misha and Zain are often spotted playing with their parents. Even at the time when Mira was expecting with Zain, the couple confirmed the same by releasing a picture of Misha laughing next to a chalk drawing of balloons, with the words "Big Sister" on top.

Misha has been spotted enjoying and soaking all the goodness of sun in the patio area with her dad and mom. From dancing with Shahid to enjoy the breeze of the sea during the sunset with mommy Mira, Misha has been seen having fun with her family all the time in the extended space of the spot.

There are an inflatable pool and a trampoline for the kids in the house making it perfect for the children. Shahid Kapoor has a perfect urban house, filled with sophisticated furniture, personalised walls, sea-facing view and lots of love.

As per the reports by the GQ, apart from their beautiful Juhu house, facing the sea, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also own a house worth Rs 56 crore in Mumbai only.