Bollywood is a place that shimmers and shines day and night. It is known as the glamour world because of its beautiful stars which make us want to live their lives. But behind the camera, these stars are only human like the rest of us. From spreading magical chemistry on screen to giving relationship goals in real life, we have seen every kind of love angle a celebrity can have.

There have been many legendary couples helming from the film fraternity who made their happily ever after. Bollywood couples like Saira Bano-Dilip Kumar, Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Bhaduri-Amitabh Bachhan and our very own Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have raised the bar with their love stories.

But not all of them are blessed as these lucky few; one amongst such is Shahid and Kareena. Sasha and Bebo were one of the most admired and talked about couple in the b-town during their time. The couple started dating after their movie "Fida" and created a lot of buzzes. Kareena's relationship with shahid was quite public and after their appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan, along with their allegedly leaked MMS, it became quite obvious that the couple is madly in love with each other.

On the same show while Kareena disclosed that they are like soul mates, Vivah fame Shahid claimed how Kareena's presence changed his life. Shahid even went on records to say his life revolves around Kareena. He said "She is the centre of my life now my personal life apart from my professional life revolves around her. I can't think of a day without her in my life. I am thankful to God for having her as a part of my life".

But destiny had other plans for them. While "Jab We Met" became their first hit together as a lead pair, the couple parted their ways soon afterwards. Recently, while talking about their breakup, Kareena revealed that it was Shahid who encouraged her to take up the role of Geet in "Jab We Met". "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear the script of this film". He was like, "It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it". He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film", she said.

"Of course, then destiny had its own plan and its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it", she added.

But looks like all is good in the hood now as both the stars are happily married. While Kareena Kapoor got married to Nawab Saif Ali Khan, and have a little munchkin Taimur together, Sasha got married to Mira Rajput. Shahid and Mira have two beautiful kids together, Misha and Zain.