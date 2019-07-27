After Kabir Singh, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, speculations have been rife about Shahid Kapoor remaking another Telugu film.

Kabir Singh has done really well at the worldwide box office and has collected over Rs 300 crore. Now, apparently, Shahid is all set to remake Telugu cinema's one of the popular hits this year.

It is said that Nani's Jersey has been chosen to be remade by Shahid. Popular producer Karan Johar is said to have acquired the Hindi remake rights of Jersey and the amount for which he has bought the rights might be half of the budget of the entire movie.

Also, it is said that Shahid is demanding Rs 40 crore as remuneration and he has hiked it after Kabir Singh's sensational hit. Looks like the 38-year-old actor is laying the road to become one of the highest-paid actors in India. Shahid is making the utmost use of bagging a blockbuster with Kabir Singh.

Reports claim that the star image of Shahid is going to raise the expectations on this remake, and so, Karan has signed a contract with him. An official confirmation is awaited.

Going into the details of Jersey, this Gowtam Tinnanuri starrer has Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady. Jersey is the story of a talented cricketer who fails in the early stage of his career, but returns back to cricket, at the age of 36, to make it big. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, this film one of the biggest hits in Nani's career.

To know whether Shahid, once again, will be able to recreate the magic in a remake film, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers or the actor.