Shahid Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Deva. Shahid plays a Mumbai cop in the film and is paired opposite Pooja Hegde in it. However, one question that keeps popping up in his interviews is the stabbing attack on Saif Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor was once again asked to comment on the stabbing incident involving the Nawab of Pataudi.

Shahid and Saif Ali Khan have shared screen space in Rangoon. The film didn't work well but made news for Kapoor and Khan coming together with the common factor between them being Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, the Deva actor has spoken about the attack on Saif and said that he doesn't feel celebrities are soft targets. He also said that the incident doesn't make Mumbai an unsafe city as such incidents happen everywhere.

Shahid on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

"This can happen to anyone. But, Mumbai is a very safe city and it has always been known to be safe. This is a very shocking incident and everyone is very surprised. There are many cities where these things happen and it's not a big deal only. But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target," he told The Indian Express.

Shahid also said that because the incident happened with Saif Ali Khan it generated so much of buzz but one should be equally concerned if this happens with a common man. Kapoor also said that security in residential complexes should be dealt with more seriously.

"There are lots of people out there who will probably be in a similar situation. Even if it would have happened with a normal individual, we should be as concerned. Because he is a celebrity toh bas uske baare mai baat zyada hoti hai (so he is spoken about a lot). It is definitely something that we should look into. Security in residential complexes really needs to be taken seriously. I am sure everybody is shocked by what happened. We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well," he added.