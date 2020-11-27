We all are familiar with the phrase chat mangni pat shaadi, and this is exactly the case with 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor Shaheer Sheikh. A few days ago, Shaheer announced his engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor and today social media is flooded with their wedding pictures.

Newlyweds Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for court marriage

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, both Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for court marriage. Reportedly, the actor tied the knot with his fiance Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days back.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their court marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. They are planning to have a traditional wedding in June 2021.

The newlyweds are posing with Shaheer's on-screen maa Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Their wedding pictures are breaking the internet. A photo of Shaheer posing with his onscreen 'maa' Supriya from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and wife Ruchikaa has taken the internet by storm. The photo seems to be taken after Shaheer and Ruchikaa registered their marriage in the court. The newlyweds are seen warmly embracing Supriya maa.

Check out the picture-perfect snap below:

The handsome hunk of telly town Shaheer looks dapper in an all-white traditional outfit and while bride Ruchikaa looks pretty in a sea blue Anarkali dress. The duo kept it simple yet classy, and the glow on their faces is proof that they are beaming with happiness. Supriya is seen holding a bouquet and looks happy as her beta Shaheer has found his match.

Maa-beta bond in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi

For the unversed, The two played mother-son in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and share the same relationship off-screen too even years after the show's closure. Shaheer still calls Supriya'maa', and she calls him 'beta.' Seeing the picture, we can say that some bonds are truly priceless.

Who is Ruchikaa Kapoor, Shaheer's wife?

Ruchikaa Kapoor, the wife of TV actor Sheheer Sheikh, is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. The duo met on the sets of the film 'Judgementall Hai Kyaa', starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, two years ago. While Ruchikaa was handling work on the sets, Shaheer was frequently seen joining the cast for dinners. The duo has been dating each other for a year and a half.

Shaheer first sparked relationship rumours with Ruchikaa when he introduced her to the world as 'my girl' in one of his Instagram posts. Sharing a picture of her with her face covered with her hair, Shaheer wrote, "Mommy, there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls (sic)." In the next slide, he had written, "Never mind, it's my girl."

Shaheer is the heartthrob of Telly world

Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

Congratulations Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!