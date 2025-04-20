Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt and the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official.

On Sunday, Shaheen took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up, cosy pictures with Ishaan and wished him on his birthday.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt confirms relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra

In the first photo, Shaheen rested her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The second photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass, and in the final one, the couple was seen lying next to each other, sharing a tender moment.

For the romantic birthday post, Shaheen wore a simple top paired with denims, while Ishaan opted for a dark blue sweater and matching jeans. Both sported sneakers. She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday, Sunshine ☀️❤️."

Several celebrities, including her sister Alia Bhatt, step-sister Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah, and Masaba Gupta, liked and commented on the post.

Shaheen sparked dating rumours during New Year's Eve this year

This isn't the first time Shaheen has shared glimpses of her relationship. Alia's sister rang in 2025 in Thailand, where she posted several holiday pictures. One particularly stood out, a candid photo of her sitting in a boat, embraced by a man, sparking dating rumours at the time. In another image, she was seen warmly hugging the same individual. That "mystery man" has now been revealed to be Ishaan Mehra.

About Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt is a writer and mental health advocate, while Ishaan is a fitness coach who trains several well-known clients. According to his Instagram bio, he is also a former international swimmer.

Shaheen has consistently spoken about her battle with depression, a topic she has candidly addressed in her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. In interviews, she has opened up about struggling with mental health since the age of 12, attributing part of her experience to a lack of emotional support during her formative years.