In the past decade, social media has grown and evolved drastically. What once was considered as a chatting platform has now become a medium of minting money in millions by influencing the people's lives. One cannot simply live without social media and it has become a part and parcel of everyone's lives. Very few people manage to make their careers by self-learning and Shahab Khan is that well-known name who is an expert in the field of social media. He is currently in the hold of a massive social media network which has got traffic of almost 200 million across various platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The 22-year old has specialized in managing content-driven pages which create engaging and informative content for the audience. As of now, he is managing the social media pages of top celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Akon, Martin Lawrence, 50 Cent among others. Shahab has his specialization in dealing with paid partnerships and he also decides what content would be posted on the celebrity's pages. With investing in many social media pages, he holds a decent share out of it and is making good money on the web. With the advancement of the internet, Khan keeps himself updated and his experience as a social media manager is what makes him stand apart.

With Hollywood running in his blood, he has expertise in handling the pages of Hollywood celebrities. Besides this, he is also working on a Hollywood web series and it is believed that Shahab may don the director's hat. "You can be successful if you know the tips and tricks of work. It's all about working effectively than slogging on social media. If you have faith in your career plans, go for it and chase your dreams. All it requires is a little self-confidence and the interest towards your work", said Shahab Khan. Apart from handling social media handles of renowned celebrities, the young man has his plans to make his foray into content creation as well.