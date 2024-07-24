Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding was probably the biggest wedding of the decade. The costliest extravaganza that lasted for several months saw the who's who of the industry attend in full swing. And it wasn't just the wedding that was majestic, even the gifts received by the newlyweds from the guests were as ginormous. Let's take a look at the luxurious gifts the newlyweds received.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan: The King of Bollywood is said to have gifted a luxurious Rs 40 cr apartment in France. Salman Khan, who is known for his love for bikes, has gifted Radhika and Anant a customised bike worth Rs 15 crore.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh: Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer gifted a customised Rolls Royce to the newlyweds worth Rs 20 cr. On the other hand, the Bachchans reportedly gifted a huge and rare emerald neckpiece to Radhika worth Rs 30 crore.

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal: The power couple rreportedly gifted the newlyweds a gorgeous gold chain worth Rs 19 lakh. On the other hand, Sidharth and Kiara gifted the couple a handmade shawl worth Rs 25 lakh.

Akshay Kumar is said to have gifted Radhika and Anant a gold pen worth Rs 60 lakh. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly gifted the couple a Mercedes worth Rs 9 crore. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly gifted the couple a private jet worth Rs 300 cr. On the other hand, Bill Gates is said to have gifted the power couple luxe yacht worth Rs 180 crore.

Jeff Bezos is said to have gifted the couple a Bugatti worth Rs. 11.50 Crore while John Cena reportedly gifted a Lamborghini worth Rs 3 crore. Nita and Mukesh Ambani reportedly gifted Rs 640 crore 3000 sq foot house in Palm Jumeirah. Apart from this the proud parents reportedly gifted jewellery to Radhika worth crores. However, there is no official confirmation on reports circulating on the basis of insider claims.