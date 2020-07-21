Nothing keeps King Khan away from the limelight. The star even while he's not making any films has continued repeatedly to make the headlines. The latest news about his house which has gotten a monsoon makeover.

Shah Rukh Khan's sprawling mansion has been covered in plastic sheets during the monsoon and the pictures of the house, made their way to the internet.

Mannat's monsoon makeover

For over a day now, Mannat has been the talk of the town among netizens due to it being covered in plastic sheets with the monsoon in Mumbai. Apart from netizens on Twitter and Instagram talking about it, it's also become and meme and a running joke.

Netizens are using it as a point to note, that it's not just us who need to be safe amid a pandemic, the house too requires some attention. For netizens and fans of the star this is something they aren't used to seeing at the star's house.

There was a time in a pre-pandemic world when thousands of fans would gather outside the star's house to catch a glimpse of him. Due to the government restrictions on public gatherings, fans have for the first time put safety first.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to team up with Rajkumar Hirani. He will also be producing a Netflix original the Class of '83 seeing Bobby Deol make his digital debuted. It's safe to say fans can't wait.