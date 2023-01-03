It's new year time and B-town celebrities are having a good time as they kickstarted their new year by celebrating with their near and dear ones and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not an exception. Amid his busy schedule, King Khan took some time off and celebrated the new year at his plush farmhouse in Alibaug.

Shah Rukh Khan's first photo of 2023

According to reports, the Bollywood star had a blast on this new year with his family including his wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam.

Though the 'Pathaan' actor has refrained from posting any update about his celebration, his photo from Alibaug farmhouse has gone viral on social media and fans are extremely elated to see the first look of the star in 2023.

The viral photo showed Shah Rukh Khan standing behind a window, wearing a black t-shirt, inside the farmhouse. It is very evident that the photo was captured outside from a closed window of the house.

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan celebrating holiday and new year at Alibaug.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/pNM0QeZYTh — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 1, 2023

Captioning the post, the page named Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club wrote, "King Shah Rukh Khan celebrating holiday and new year at Alibaug." As soon as the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section and showered their love for King Khan.

On the work front

However, this is not the first time when the 'Raees' star has celebrated his new year in Alibaug farmhouse. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had invited several big stars of the tinsel town for a star-studded New Year party at his Alibaug bungalow.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after four years with his January 25 release, 'Pathaan'. Apart from this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and Atlee's 'Jawan' in the pipeline.