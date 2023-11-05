Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash was every bit of a gala affair. The biggest names from the industry joined in to ring in SRK's birthday in style. Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Mona Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many others posed to perfection. Let's take a look at the best dressed celebs of the gala evening.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor: The Kapoor sisters were the definition of glamour and oomph at the birthday bash. While Karisma chose a glittering gown, Bebo looked angelic in a strapless gown.

Sharing pictures from her elevator before heading to the party, Karisma wrote, "All set to dance the night away." Kareena also shared a picture with her girl gang and wrote, "Celebrating cinema..the badshah himself and my dear Pooja."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing the night away have also surfaced on social media. Alia oozed oomph in a bold black gown and Ranbir looked every bit of dapper in classic white and black combo.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shelled out some major couple goals as the danced, kissed and enjoyed the night away. Deepika Padukone's glittery dress made sure all eyes were on her. Ranveer was seen turning into a DJ for the Badshah of Bollywood.

Mona Singh, Shah Rukh Khan: While pictures of Salman Khan were not shared on social media, Mona Singh gave us a sneak peek into SRK's look at the party. The Badshah looked dapper in black. "Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash#bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood," she wrote.

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda: Daddy's little girl, Suhana Khan made heads turn with her body-hugging gown. All set to make her B'wood debut, Suhana slayed in a glamorous outfit. Navya also looked radiant in a striking black outfit.

Salman Khan with Edward Maya: Salman Khan also attended his best friend, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in his casual style. "Catching up with another Bollywood biggie and favorite Salman Khan at the private birthday party of Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani (SRK's manager)," he wrote.