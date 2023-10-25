Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have been nothing less than a family to one another. Right from their first film together till today, the two have maintained the strongest of bonds and never let any rumour get in between them. In a latest interview, Karan Johar has talked about his sexuality and how Shah Rukh Khan was the first man who accepted him the way he was.

Karan Johar revealed that since Shah Rukh Khan was from theatre and had a much progressive upbringing, he was normal with Karan's personality. "My parents, perhaps, weren't able to understand things. My feminine side that was coming out so strongly was only met with laughter or with being made fun of. And then when I grew a little older, people got a little quieter about it. But I could tell whether there was a slight chitter-chatter about the way I was walking or speaking," KJo said.

SRK was cool about everything

"I remember Shah Rukh Khan was the first, kind of like, man that didn't make me feel lesser for some reason. I feel like he accepted what in those days were considered being pansy, being effeminate or walking funny. He was just so cool about anything. He even had a lot of open chats with me. Whenever I had to say the biggest thing about my personality and sexuality, I spoke to him first. He was that one sense of support. Even he doesn't realise what he's been to me," he added in an interview.

Shah Rukh Khan recently referred to Karan Johar as his "son", while Karan always calls SRK his "elder brother".