Time magazine has shared its list of 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli are the two names from the film industry featured in the list. Ever since then, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the duo from all sections of the world. Amid all the messages the two have received, the most special ones seem to be of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Let's take a look.

What Deepika Padukone said

"I'll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It's been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another," Deepika wrote. The diva has worked with SRK in the recent blockbuster Pathaan. The duo has even worked together in other hit films like - Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

"Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on.... For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan," she went on to add.

Alia Bhatt's emotional tribute

Alia Bhatt also penned an emotional note for Rajamouli. The two have worked together in RRR.

"The first time I met S.S. Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true," the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said.

"Being directed by him in RRR was like going to school all over again. He knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller, because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture. But he gets that—and he unites us through his movies," she added.