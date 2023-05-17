For the last few years, there has been a constant murmur around Don 3. And what has kept everyone curious is whether or not Shah Rukh Khan would be back as the Don in the next series. This might break a million hearts, but King Khan has reportedly decided to exit the project. Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Don 3 and has conveyed the same to the makers.

What went wrong

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had multiple meeting with Farhan and Ritesh but the trio couldn't reach a mutual agreement. "Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took the shape of a script through the pandemic," a Pinkvilla report stated.

"Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh Khan is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point in time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to a universal section of the audience, and Don certainly doesn't fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel," it went on to add.

Ranveer Singh to be roped in?

There were reports of Farhan wanting to cast Ranveer Singh as the next Don in the franchise. "As per Farhan's plot, Don 3 was also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He too was going to play Don. The idea was that SRK's Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer's Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future parts," a Bollywood Hungama report had once stated. Now, what new twists and turns will the casting of Don 3 take, remains to be seen.