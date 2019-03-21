Shah Rukh Khan has high regards for Rajinikanth and he had openly expressed his admiration for the Tamil superstar on numerous occasions. Now, one such video is doing rounds on social media sites and caught the attention of cine-goers across the nation. [Crawl down to watch the video]

A 10-year old clip has taken the cine-goers back to a comment that had created sensation among Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan fans. The incident occured at an event organised by NDTV in 2007, when the TV channel had honoured them with Indian of The Year Award in the Entertainment category.

In the clip, the host reminds Rajinikanth that one more 'badshah' is present at the event and the superstar instantly takes Shah Rukh's name. The anchor turns towards the King Khan to ask whether he has any question for the Tamil superstar.

"What does one do to become a Shehanshah," Shah Rukh Khan says, leaving the entire audience in splits. Even Rajini seems like was not expecting such question from the Bollywood superstar.

Rajini did not speak about what it takes to be a superstar but responds to Shah Rukh Khan by stating that one day he becomes 'Shehanshah'. Then, the superstar says that the King Khan was "an excellent actor" and the Tamil actor had special mention for Khan's interest in promoting our national sports, hockey.

Then, Shah Rukh displays his witty side as he said," Thank you very much. I am noticing you are only talking about my sports not my acting!" His comment once again brought smile on the audience's face.

The King Khan ended the conversation by stating, "It's a great honour to see you sir (Rajini). It is a moment of pride for all of us. Specially for film actors like me, it is wonderful to see you, live. [sic]"