Shah Rukh Khan who is busy with the post-production work of Anand L. Rai's Zero, will reportedly work with the Padmaavat director for a biopic, as per a report in Mid-day. Earlier reports were doing the round that the Raees actor will be teaming up with Rakesh Sharma for the biopic titled Salute based on the first Indian astronaut. King Khan was approached for the biopic after Aamir Khan backed out to play the lead.

However, as per reports in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali first and has set aside the biopic directed by Rakesh Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together in 2002 hit, Devdas.

A source told Mid-day, "Not many know that Shah Rukh and Bhansali have been in talks for long. During a recent meeting, the director narrated his script to him. It is a fictional love story with a period setting. While Shah Rukh has given his nod in principle, the project is facing a roadblock as the female lead is yet to be finalized. Though the names of a few leading ladies are being thrown around, Bhansali is yet to zero in on an actress."

The source also indicated that Bhansali is very excited about this film and is keen on starting the project this year, which may create a hindrance shooting Rakesh Sharma's Salute. Khan's fondness for Bhansali is well known, in fact, it was also reported that the superstar was one of Bhansali's first choices for the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh for his magnum opus period drama Padmaavat.

Rakesh Sharma's biopic will require Shah Rukh to undergo three months of extensive training. "By the look of things at the moment, SRK will finish Zero and start Bhansali's film. Salute will start only in January next year," adds the source.



Meanwhile, fans are really looking forward to the release of Zero. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio has teamed up again after working together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). The story of Zero is about a dwarfed man who falls in love with a superstar. Anushka Sharma is reportedly playing the role of a struggling scientist. The film is scheduled to release, December 21, 2018.