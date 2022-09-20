It might have been over a decade since Don 2 released but the buzz and anticipation around Don 3 is still going strong. One of the most talked about film franchise, updates about Don 3 has kept everyone on tenterhooks. Amid all this, some new developments about the film have made its way to the social media.

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar wanted to bring together Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for Don 3. However, when Akhtar narrated the script to Khan, he wasn't too thrilled with the whole plot twists. This got Farhan back on the writing table. What's more? The ace director had also planned a cameo by Ranveer Singh.

SRK to bid adieu?

And not just this, if reports are to be believed, Farhan had plans of Ranveer Singh taking over the Don franchise from Shah Rukh Khan. "And that's not all. As per Farhan's plot, Don 3 was also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He too was going to play Don. The idea was that SRK's Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer's Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future parts," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

What's in store for Don 3?

"Let's see if Farhan Akhtar fleshes out this idea in a better and more convincing way or does he choose a different plot. Whatever the story idea, whether Shah Rukh Khan stars solo or is joined by other stars, the curiosity, and desperation to see Don 3 will always be sky-high," the report further stated.

While this news might leave the die-hard fans of the franchise and Shah Rukh Khan upset, an official confirmation or denial on the matter is still awaited.