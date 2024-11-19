Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from being vulnerable in front of his fans and followers. In fact, he has always been appreciated for being in tune with his feelings, negating the stereotypical masculine image and expressing his feelings. SRK chooses his words wisely and is often considered as one of the most well-spoken personalities in the world. The actor over the last few years has seen his fair share of ups and downs. He has been pulled down and just like a myth he has resurrected right back up from the dust and proven that he is the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason.

Recently, at the Global Freight Summit 2024 in Dubai, the actor opened up about the time when his films did not work very well at the Box Office. He blatantly spoke about how it had nothing to do with 'conspiracy' but actually happened because he lost touch with his audience and failed to connect with them. SRK said, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be. "

Shah Rukh went on to speak about whether or not he was critical of his work and how he handled his emotions when his films tanked to which, he admitted, "I hate feeling this and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You have to believe that the world is not against you. Your film did not go wrong because of you or because the world is conspiring against you. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on."

He further went on to add, "There are moments of despair but there are moments which say, 'shut up, get up and get on with it'. You have to do it because the world is not against you. You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you. Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and as per speculation will next be seen in 'King' which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.