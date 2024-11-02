Instagram

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday. The actor celebrated his special day with his close friends and family. Gauri Khan hosted a party for SRK on Friday night. On Saturday evening, Gauri shared inside pictures from their intimate birthday celebrations.

Gauri took to her Instagram and shared two pictures from decades apart. The first picture features Gauri, SRK and their daughter Suhana, and the second picture is an old image from the 2000s.

Gauri captioned the post as "A memorable evening last night with friends and family happy birthday @iamsrk (sic)."

SRK offers prayers at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

On his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, where a large crowd of fans had gathered to celebrate his birthday.

Fans wait for SRK to greet them from Mannat

Several videos and pictures of SRK entering his bungalow Mannat have surfaced on social media. A clip shows, the actor entering the premises with his entourage and heavy security, fans outside Mannat were seen screaming and yelling his name, but he didn't wave or react and straight away went inside.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, where his fans have gathered today on the occasion of his 59th birthday. pic.twitter.com/yKqUvxU1Yp — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

It has been reported that, this time SRK won't wave at his fans due to security reasons.

Celebs wish SRK

Several Bollywood actors extended birthday greetings to SRK. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, and many other celebrities posted on their social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Farah Khan shared many old pictures with King Khan while captioning the same with "tons of happy memories and lots more to make." Significantly, Katrina Kaif also kicked off the tributes to his 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star with a stunning image of SRK and called him one of a kind: "Nobody like you."

About Gauri and SRK

Gauri and SRK exchanged wedding vows in 1991 even before the actor got a massive stardom. The couple have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

SRK entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, he capitalised on the opening of India's economy in 1991 and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance. SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour.

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action thriller, King. While earlier reports hinted he'd play a don, new updates suggest he may be portraying an assassin. The film also stars Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan taking on the role of the villain.