Shah Rukh Khan, praised by the Bollywood film industry as King Khan, once again took his fans into a frenzy when he reached Srinagar Airport.

The video of the superstar mobbed by his fans is now viral on social media platforms. It could be seen that crowd 2 was in a rush to capture the precious moment with their most admiring actor. On the other hand, security guards were trying to protect him.

The actor who was in Kashmir for the shooting of his film 'Dunki' was spotted at Kalina Airport in Mumbai by Friday evening. Khan looked stunning in black pants, a white tee and a black leather jacket, along with black sunglasses.

The craze of his fans did not end in Kashmir airport. After his arrival at the Mumbai airport terminal, the actor rushed to his vehicle. Paparazzies who waited for him outside the airport were disappointed as the actor did not pose for a photo.

Several behind-the-set pictures and videos from the shooting spot of Dunki have recently gone viral on social media platforms. The actor has also taken pictures with his fans from the shooting spot.

Sharing a video on Twitter, one of his fans stated, "Latest Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal wrap up shoot of Dunki in Sonmarg, Kashmir earlier today."

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it marks the first collaboration of the acclaimed filmmaker with Shah Rukh. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is sharing screenspace with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in his career.

The film is scheduled to be released by December 2023. The film was also shot in Saudi Arabia and in London. The film is touted to be a comedy-drama about illegal immigration by Indians.