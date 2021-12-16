Shah Rukh Khan makes first public appearance since Aryan Khan's bail, Gauri Khan back on social media

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan got to see their favorite actor at a public appearance after a long time. Ever since his son, Aryan Khan's arrest and subsequent bail, Shah Rukh Khan has been maintaining a very low profile. The actor recently gave his fan a reason to smile as he made a virtual public appearance at an event.

Donning a round-neck t-shirt and jacket, SRK had his hair tied in a pony tail. He looked quite dapper and beefed up too. Fans were elated to see the star. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan joined the video to congratulate the new brand ambassadors of the car company. SRK's pictures from the event soon went viral.

Gauri Khan's announcement

On the other hand, Gauri Khan also took to her social media after a long time. She spoke about her collaboration with designers. "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration (sic)," Gauri Khan wrote.

And soon, social media was elated to see Gauri Khan getting back to the normal world. "I'm so happy you're back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy," wrote one user. "Mam srk ka khayal rakhna aap (please take care of SRK)," wrote another user.

Aryan Khan had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking modifications in the conditions of his bail. The star kid has now been exempted from marking his attendance at the NCB office every Friday. The court, however, asked him to co-operate with SIT Delhi as and when called.