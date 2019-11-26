Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Rakul Singh and Resul Pookutty have mourned the dearth of 29-year-old sound engineer Nimish Pilankar, who died of blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage.

Nimish Pilankar worked as a sound engineer in Bollywood films like Houseful 4, Marjaavan, Race 3 and Bypass Road. He had reportedly been working a lot for the past few days and was under the constant pressure of deadlines, which had taken a severe toll on his health. A sudden surge in his blood pressure resulted in brain haemorrhage leading to his death. Bollywood was unaware of this technician's untimely demise.

Film critic Khalid Mohamed expressed his displeasure over Bollywood's ignorance of this talented technician. The journalist tweeted, "Sound technician NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, passed away. Blood pressure shot up ldng to brain haemorrhage. Technicians r backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It's hi time the various associations, producers n stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now."

Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty was shocked to hear the news about Nimish Pilankar's dearth. He retweeted Khalid Mohamed's post of and wrote, "Shocking! @Jhajhajha thank you for taking a stand! We stand with you... Dear Bollywood, how many more sacrifices we need to see the real picture... "the answer my friend is blowing in the wind...."

After Resul's post, Rakul Preet Singh offered her condolences to Nimish's family. The actress tweeted, "Shocked to hear about sudden demise of Nimish pilankar! he was associated with Marjaavaan..young talent gone too soon .. strength to the family .. #RIPnimish."

Later, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time ."

Many other Twitter users also joined Khalid Mohamed in condemning Bollywood for ignoring the technician. They urged the people from the Hindi film industry to extending their supporting hand to his bereaved family. Here is what they said.

Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar.

SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get credit

Nimish Pilankar, a renowned sound editor known for working in films like Housefull 4, Marjaavaan, Race 3, passed away this morning after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Nimish, who was barely 29-years old, was hale and hearty until his blood pressure.Om Shanti

#NimishPilankar If Bollywood has any sort of conscience, then let them contribute at least a small percentage of the earnings of his last couple of films to Nimish's family. Because his death is a direct result of Bollywood's toxic work culture. What use are their 'condolences' ?

