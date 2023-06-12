Nothing can match the wittiness of Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Indeed, only SRK can turn any dull moment into a fun-filled joy ride. The actor, who interacts with his fans regularly on Twitter (via #AskSRK) replied to questions with a tinge of humor. Here are some of his wittiest replies.

From quitting smoking to Suhana's debut to dancing in the shower to Jawan and Dunki updates, the actor replied to all the queries. When a fan asked whether he had his meal, the actor slyly replied, 'Are you from Swiggy, please send a meal.' And immediately the official Swiggy handle jumped in to say, 'I am Swiggy and we would love to send the meal.'

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? ? https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain… https://t.co/xSp3qHVbv0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Have some Nimbu Paani please. Dehydrate nahi hona https://t.co/LJ1Valn47s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Another user asked about quitting smoking and he wrote, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick." When a fan asked whether he would sing or dance in the shower, he replied "No I am very boring...I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a nightclub or karaoke bar???"

Try over work…maybe… https://t.co/hoNsVFWt2y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!! https://t.co/ZyYPjW4tba — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!! https://t.co/DB2YWFG5hh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Petrol daala hai….? Check karke bhai https://t.co/vBr0RVXakb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

My patience to deal with nonsense https://t.co/WS5wx5boQ7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Another user commented that the weather is hot and you are making it hotter, he advised to have some lime juice to stay hydrated. When another fan asked for a tip to stop overthinking, he suggested overworking. He also assured Jawan to be a full-on action thriller with some high-octane stunt scenes.