Nothing can match the wittiness of Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Indeed, only SRK can turn any dull moment into a fun-filled joy ride. The actor, who interacts with his fans regularly on Twitter (via #AskSRK) replied to questions with a tinge of humor. Here are some of his wittiest replies.

From quitting smoking to Suhana's debut to dancing in the shower to Jawan and Dunki updates, the actor replied to all the queries. When a fan asked whether he had his meal, the actor slyly replied, 'Are you from Swiggy, please send a meal.' And immediately the official Swiggy handle jumped in to say, 'I am Swiggy and we would love to send the meal.'

Another user asked about quitting smoking and he wrote, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick." When a fan asked whether he would sing or dance in the shower, he replied "No I am very boring...I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a nightclub or karaoke bar???"

Another user commented that the weather is hot and you are making it hotter, he advised to have some lime juice to stay hydrated. When another fan asked for a tip to stop overthinking, he suggested overworking. He also assured Jawan to be a full-on action thriller with some high-octane stunt scenes.

