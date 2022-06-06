Just days after Jawan's announcement, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for Covid. It's not just SRK, Katrina Kaif too tested positive for the Coronavirus. Last month, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid, this was followed by news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur testing positive for the virus.

More details are awaited. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has made masks mandatory as a precautionary measure to tackle the covid issue.

On the work front, SRK is on a spree. So far, he has three big films lined up for the release—Pathan, Jawan and Dunki. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj, Pathan will hit the screens on January 25.

Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady in this action thriller. Following this, SRK announced that he will finally unite with Rajkumar Hirani for a social drama Dunki. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film addresses the broader immigration issue which is also known as Donkey Fight.

And finally, SRK too is hit with the pan- India bug, he announced Jawaan with Tamil director Atlee. The film will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. After announcing the film, SRK said, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come."

The film will hit the screens on June 2, 2023.