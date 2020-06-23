Sushant Singh Rajput's death has uncovered much that wasn't particularly appreciated in Bollywood. The debate has only grown more fierce as every argument gets added to the mix. New statements and comments are emerging about death and about the industry.

There are many who are using this as an opportunity to speak at length about nepotism and to address past injustices. Now, Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi Kumar has come forward to accuse Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan of nepotistic behaviour in denying and leading on her late husband over work.

Pallavi Kumar reveals her husband was a victim of 'nepotism'

Nepotism was previously a buzzword, now it's a concept that's facing a hard dismantling in the online space. The word has been a cause of much debate and outrage online. The debate was especially triggered with Sushant Singh Rajput's death which came as an unpleasant shock to Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the whole country stunned, the loss has been grave. But, it released an unprecedented backlash against groupism, dirty politics and favouritism in Bollywood as an industry. With factions almost immediately cropping in the wake of the unsettling incident, the industry almost overnight was silenced as big stars and names cropped up in online hate campaigns, complaints and protests.

Some stars have been trying to put up a front, others are trying to demand rationality from the outraged. But, new complaints are coming from different quarters calling out the nepotism in Bollywood further. This seems to be a phenomenon nobody anticipated for 2020.

Now, late Bollywood actor Inder Kumar's wife has come forward to address nepotism in the industry. In an Instagram post, as reported by Times Of India, she pulled up Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's names to talk about incidents that took place between her husband and them while he was alive. She cited nepotism when her husband approached them for work.

She wrote about her late husband's experience on Instagram reported TOI, " These days everyone is talking about... Nepotism.... Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help. Just for the record he was already doing small projects. But he wanted to do big movies just like he started. He went to Mr. Karan johar, I was there too. In front of me all happened. He made us wait outside his van for 2 hrs. Then his manager Garima comes and says karan is busy. But we waited & wen he came out, he says inder keep in touch with garima at the moment there is no work for you. And inder did that... for the next 15 days ... the fone was picked up saying there is no work at the moment... after that inder was blocked."

Further, she went on to speak about Shah Rukh Khan, "The same behaviour was given to Inder by none other than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan... He met inder and said he will call you in a week . At the moment there is no work.this all happened on the set of Zero. Later was even asked to keep in touch with his manger Pooja... she did the same wat garima did.... Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses. Karan johar has said many times he works with stars... well my husband was a star ... still people remember him by his work. Why is it so difficult for these big shots to help talented people. What are they scared of? Or we can just say they are bad human beings... pretending to be nice. Nepotism should stop... people are dying and these big shots are still not understanding the effect. Government should take strict action against such people."

Inder Kumar who was known for his roles in Wanted and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.