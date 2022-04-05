The trailer of Vijay's Beast has garnered a fantastic response from cine-goers across South India. Many celebrities have hailed the promo of the Tamil flick and the latest star to hail the clip is none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, King Khan on Tuesday evening took Twitter to appreciate the trailer of Beast, which was released on April 2. Not only, he praised the video but also claimed that he is a fan of Thalapathy.

"Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team...trailer looks meaner.... Leaner... stronger!! [sic]" he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a cordial relationship with Vijay. In interviews too, he had earlier praised him. During an award ceremony a couple of years ago, the two stars had danced together and it is still fresh in the memory of Thalapathy fans.

SRK's tweet has now gone viral as the fans of Vijay are spreading good words about the clip.

Coming back to Beast trailer, check out how some other celebs have reacted to the clip.

Beast is an action thriller in which Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead.

Rathnavelu ISC: Electrifying Trailer #BeastTrailerDay

@actorvijay goes Berserk on Beast Mode with Style n SwagCongrats

@Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @sunpictures @manojdft @KiranDrk

@anbariv and the entire cast n crew ! https://youtube.com/watch?v=0E1kVRRi6lk

Parvati: BEAST Trailer - Whattttt an action package.

@Nelsondilpkumar sir.. Take a bow!

@actorvijay sir - Can't help but just admire you as a fan throughout the trailer

Loved the background score of @anirudhofficial so much.

Excited for April 13!

Lokesh Kanagaraj: Vera level

@actorvijay na Congrats @Nelsondilpkumar

@anirudhofficial

@anbariv darlings #BeastTrailer

Venkat Prabhu: Vera maari vera maari bro!! One of my fav genre!!! Can't wait!! Vijay na on fire!! #beast

Vignesh Shivan: Extraordinary work Nelson !!! Every frame looks amazing & amusing ! Kudos to a beast of a blockbuster ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Gonna be a feast for the fans !

Keerthy Suresh: Beast is a true feast!

Kicked to see Thalapathy as a spy!

@actorvijay sir Congratulations nanbargale!

@Nelsondilpkumar @selvaraghavan sir @hegdepooja

@Jagadishbliss April 13 th Koluthungada!

Sivakarthikeyan: #BeastTrailer &

@actorvijay sir full this is going to be massive in box office Best wishes to my friends

@Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @manojdftsir

@hegdepooja and entire team for a huge success ❤️ Very exciting to see

@selvaraghavan sir.

