Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a small sabbatical as he has not announced any movies after the Anand L Rai directorial Zero, featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The King of Bollywood is spending his time-off doing the things he loves. He recently shared in a tweet that he was busy cleaning up his library. "Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness," Shah Rukh wrote.

Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness... pic.twitter.com/bRoVDRkRnO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

While Shah Rukh sounded like any other person who loves his books, his post was retweeted multiple times with fans sharing their own moments of doing household chores.

But there was one retweet that garnered the most attention. Actress Deepika Padukone re-tweeted Shah Rukh's tweet and said, "Hello! You were supposed to call me!" (sic)

hello!you were supposed to call me! https://t.co/kqZPmMFFjL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) September 30, 2019

Fans of both celebrities could not stop laughing and retweeting the funny moment.

Shah Rukh and Deepika have previously teamed up Om Shanthi Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. They share a really good bond as friends and have a good rapport with each other. They were recently seen together in Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash.