Not every film every actor has worked on has reached the audience. There will be work they're proud of, projects that stopped midway and work that just, well never really took off. Shah Rukh Khan in a career spanning over 80 films would have bound to have a few hits and misses, and some which we never got to see.

Shah Rukh Khan's unreleased films

Even though Shah Rukh Khan has acted in numerous in nearly 4 decades that he has been in Bollywood, there are certain projects that even though everything was set up, and shooting was done, they were never released. These films are far and few between the blockbusters and pioneering cinema the actor has been a part of. Still, let's take a look at some of them:

Ahamaq (1991)

The film Ahamaq or Idiot was made in 1991, directed by Mani Kaul and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ayub Khan-Din. The film was ready to be released and debuted at the New York Film Festival in October, 1992. It was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel, The Idiot and was set in Mumbai where Prince Miskin whose epilepsy is mistaken for idiocy. The film despite being showcases at the NYFF, was not commercially released. Although in 2016, the film was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Kisi Se Dil Laga Ke Dekho (1996)

Kisi Se Dil Laga Ke Dekho, directed by Kalpatra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ayesha Jhulka was shot and complete in 1996, but the project was stopped and the film was never released.

Shikhar (1999)

Shah Rukh Khan was all set to work with Subhash Ghai on a film which he had signed. The film was supposed to see Madhuri Dixit in the lead role as well. Shah Rukh had wanted a couple of changes to be made to the film, but Ghai didn't agree and the actor left the film. Subhash Ghai, later on, changed the film's content slightly and titled it Taal. Taal went on to be a critical and commercial success.

Rashk (2001)

The film Rashk went on floors in 2001. The film was to star Shah Rukh Khan alongside Juhi Chawla and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was directed by Bharat Shah reportedly and the music was composed by AR Rahman. However, this project was stopped abruptly and never made it to the big screen.

Xtreme City (2011)

Xtreme City starring Shah Rukh Khan, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio was being shot in 2011. The film would see Shah Rukh playing an Indian don. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film was never released. The film was all set to be one of Shah Rukh's biggest movies, and a stellar entry into Hollywood. The cross-cultural thriller was directed by Hollywood's Paul Schrader and the script was written by Mushtaq Sheikh. David Weisman and Martin Scorsese were producers on the film as well. It seemed like a recipe that couldn't go wrong.

While it would have been nice to watch Shah Rukh Khan in these roles on the big screen, he made up for it with many career bests that only a few actors can ever dream to have.