Shah Rukh Khan's recent statement concerning his daughter Suhana has raised a lot of eyebrows on social media. SRK's comment saying "Suhana is dusky but beautiful" has not gone down well with many.

Talking about the controversies he faced while endorsing products like fairness cream, Shah Rukh said that he never judges people on the basis of their looks. "I will be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she's the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise," he added.

While many felt it to be loving words from a father for his daughter, others found it inappropriate for SRK to say Suhana is dusky "but" beautiful. They felt that either he could have just called her beautiful or he should have said Suhana is dusky "and" beautiful.

Many on social media opined that using the word "but" implied here that SRK feels dusky women are generally not beautiful. A few others felt that his statement reflects hypocrisy as he himself endorses fairness cream products.

There are a number of tweets coming up, slamming the actor for his statement. However, there are others as well, who think that there was nothing wrong in Shah Rukh's statement.

Check some of the tweets here:

Shah Rukh Khan being dusky is not a curse. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) November 13, 2018

shah rukh khans daughter is not dusky at all. She is lighter than most Indians. I cant imagine how TRUE dark skinned indians feel that a light skinned indian is the representative of "dusky". When Indian (as diverse as is) isnt a nordic nation#ShahRukhKhan #dusky #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/q5lSsmvfZY — Babydollxxx (@Babydollxxx5) November 13, 2018

... but still he (@iamsrk) will not shy away from marketing products like @FairNdHandsome! What a #shame!



Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana: My daughter is dusky but she is the most beautiful girl in the world via @htTweets https://t.co/JlAbLK3QUu — Dineshsing (@DineshsingAG) November 14, 2018

Did SRK really say that his daughter might be dusky but she’s still beautiful? Omg He endorses fairness creams but still.... — Naaz (@______NIECE) November 13, 2018

She has to show she is on her person, btw what do you think of SRK's comment, "MY daughter is dusky but beautiful" to be honest I am shocked , so what did you think? — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) November 14, 2018

I am supporting SRK's statement and it is about how he is proud that his daughter is dusky and she is the most beautiful person in the world, and I have just written against the misquoted headlines, comments-that Why did SRK use dusky BUT beautiful, while he spoke in hindi+eng. — Neel ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@neeljoshiii) November 13, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana: “My daughter is dusky but she is the most beautiful girl in the world”.



Why did @iamsrk use the word ‘but’...!!? he should have said “My daughter is dusky ‘and’ she is the most beautiful girl in the world”. — anand ranga (@AnandRanga) November 14, 2018

Suhana had earlier done her first professional photoshoot for Vogue. However, this also had created a controversy as a lot of people had opined that the star kid did not deserve to be on the cover of Vogue because she had no achievement of her own.

On the other side, others praised Suhana and had stated that she does not need to lead a mediocre life when she is the daughter of someone like Shah Rukh.