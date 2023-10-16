For devoted cinephiles, especially those who have a soft spot for Shah Rukh Khan and a penchant for indulging in romantic films, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is undoubtedly a beloved classic. The movie, featuring the iconic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, marked Karan Johar's remarkable directorial debut. Now, 25 years since its release in 1998, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the film's team organized a special screening, graced by the presence of Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and the King of Romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen entering a theater, tenderly holding Rani Mukerji's saree as they made their way to the screening.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Special Screening: Shah Rukh Khan's Gentlemanly Gesture

This landmark occasion holds immense significance for Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, marking 25 years since his directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." Even after all these years, the film's timeless charm continues to captivate and charm audiences. To honor this cinematic gem, a special screening was organized at select theaters in Mumbai.

As devoted fans of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" reveled in the nostalgia of watching the beloved film, they were treated to a delightful surprise. Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, along with Karan Johar, made an unexpected appearance at the screening. In a heartwarming video shared by an SRK fan page, the ever-gracious King Khan was seen escorting Rani Mukerji into the theater, attentively holding her saree as she walked ahead of him. Upon reaching the stage, Shah Rukh Khan gently placed the saree on the ground.

As the video of this touching moment went viral, viewers took to the comments section to shower praise on Shah Rukh Khan's chivalry. Fans and admirers hailed him as a true gentleman, with comments such as, "Shah sir holding her Saree. That's why he is king by nature" and "my man. I love him much." His act of carrying Rani's saree was celebrated as a testament to his innate courtesy and grace.