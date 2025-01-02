Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Bollywood's most loved and respected couples. Their love story is a favourite among fans and followers, and netizens always refer to them as sheer couple goals. Gauri and SRK are the OG Bollywood couple who are known to live the typical Bollywood romance dream; however, there is an old video of the two talking about their initial relationship days, and netizens are feeling quite opinionated about it.

A clip from an old Simi Garewal interview has been going viral on the internet. In the video, Gauri recalls how SRK would not allow her to wear what she would want to. Khan in the same video admits to the fact that he wanted to control her and also liked the "cheapness" that was on display.

While talking to Simi Garewal, Gauri says, "He wouldn't let me wear a white shirt because he thought..." SRK interrupts her mid-sentence and says, "It was transparent." Gauri then added, "Yeah, any white shirt." Shah Rukh post which chimed in saying, "If you were my girlfriend you were not allowed open hair and white shirts. No way."

Shah Rukh in the viral video is heard explaining why it is that he wanted to establish or even feel a sense of ownership over Gauri. He claimed that the reason behind this was that many did not know that he and Gauri were dating at that point.

"I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her so there was this feeling of lack of ownership which a man or woman both can have. So... somehow to control, I had become very cheap. I enjoyed that cheapness," said Shah Rukh.

Garewal asked Gauri about her reaction to this behaviour and how she would deal with it, to which she exclaimed that she had left him because of his attitude and that he eventually learnt his mistake because she had said "bye" to him.

Gauri said, "I kicked him and left him for very long... He had to learn because I said bye." Shah Rukh went on to admit that he was in the wrong back then.

When the video went viral on Reddit, netizens shared their opinions on the viral clip. A Reddit user wrote, "Before anyone comes at me. I am not a fan of SRK in fact I hate the glorification of SRK in this sub. But let's be fair, this interview is really old. I remember my thoughts and values a decade back is so so different from how I see the world today. When I reflect back I can't even relate to the person I was 10-15 years back. I had pretty similar regressive thoughts as well and I believe society in general was that way. So let's not pick on such things from a super old interview. It means nothing today." To this another person replied saying, "That's an acceptance of growth and I truly believe people should be allowed to change and if it's genuine growth move on from their past and let them be."