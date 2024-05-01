Shah Rukh Khan has called Virat Kohli "Bollywood's son-in-law". SRK said that the two have them have become very friendly. Shah Rukh revealed that he loves Virat and has spent quite some time with him. KKR's owner, Shah Rukh Khan, was recently speaking to Star Sports where he spoke at length about the star cricketer.

SRK's friendship with Virat

SRK said that he has known Virat since he was dating Anushka Sharma. Back then, Anushka was shooting with SRK for Jab Tak Hai Jaan. King Khan said that out of all the Indian cricket team players, Virat is the person he knows the best and the most.

"I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's 'Daamad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly," he told the channel.

Virat bad dancer

SRK also recounted a funny incident and added that he had once seen Virat and Jadeja trying to do the dance steps from Pathaan's title song. Shah Rukh said that the two players were trying to dance to the steps but they were doing it very badly. He added that they were doing it so bad that he had to call them to teach them the steps.

"So, I taught him the Pathaan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of India's matches, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly. I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," King Khan added.