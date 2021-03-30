Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his comeback on big screen after the two-year-long hiatus with a film titled 'Pathan'. The upcoming YRF-backed action flick is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated upcoming ventures of the B-town.

The film, which will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a secret agent, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reports suggest that music-director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be composing the music for 'Pathan'.

Vishal Dadlani has confirmed the news by sharing a post on his official Twitter handle. He wrote: "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani."

'Pathan' to have both SRK and Salman Khan together

Though nothing much about the film's plot or the characters have been revealed by the team, it is speculated that actor Salman Khan will be shooting for a cameo in 'Pathan'. However, no official announcement has been yet, but Salman Khan had once mentioned it on his last reality show Bigg Boss 14. Adding more fire to the speculations, the vehicles of both Khans were spotted outside YRF studios last month and later both of them were papped while leaving the studio as well.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan has become the highest-paid actor in India with a huge hike in his remuneration. According to a tweet by Umair Sandhu, a film critic, the 'Raees' star has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 100 crores for 'Pathan'. Umair wrote, "Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the "Highest Paid Actor" in India now. He charged whopping 100 cr for #Pathan."

SRK beats Akshay Kumar?

Now, with such a huge remuneration, Shah Rukh Khan has left behind other Bollywood 'highly-paid stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who were on the top of the list. According to reports, Akshay Kumar charges around Rs.80 to 90 crore per film, while Salman Khan earns Rs.50 crore for each of his projects.

The film is reportedly eyeing a 2022 release; however, a theatre release is not completely certain due to the continuous pandemic situation that has postponed the release of several other Bollywood films.