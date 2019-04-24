Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan played the 'antagonist hero' in his early films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjam, and yet won people's hearts. He tried it again in the Don series. After a spate of failures in recent times like FAN, Raees and Zero, where his characters were grey, SRK will be playing an out and out villain in his next film, Thalapathy 63 - that's right his Tamil cinema debut.

Banking on his Tamil debut to bring him back in the reckoning at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play the villain in Vijay's Tamil film Thalapathy 63. Earlier, it was speculated that SRK will be doing a cameo in the movie. But fresh reports on April 23 say that Shah Rukh Khan is to play the villain in Vijay's upcoming film. Thalapathy 63 is directed by Atlee Kumar.

It looks like SRK is taking a cue from his Bollywood contemporary Akshay Kumar, who played the main villain in Rajinikanth's 2.0, which was the second film in the Robot aka Enthiran franchise. If Akshay Kumar could venture in Tamil cinema and that too, as a villain, so could Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan is the main villain in Thalapathy 63 but will enter the film only towards the climax. The magazine quotes a source close to the Tamil film who revealed to a leading daily, "SRK has a prominent character that he's playing in Thalapathy 63. It's not like his other cameos. In fact, he is the main villain who comes in the picture only towards the climax. He has a good 15 minutes odd role, fighting Vijay. The makers wanted a leading face from the Hindi film industry to shoot for the role and when Atlee approached Shah Rukh for it, he agreed on principle to do it. It's a four-five day shoot and the team is figuring whether to film the scenes in Chennai or in Mumbai itself."

Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted Atlee Kumar during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match. Since then, there are rumours that after Thalapathy 63, SRK will feature in the Hindi remake of Atlee's film Mersal (the original also starred Vijay), to be directed by him, of course.

This is all good news for fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who was rather distraught with the dismal showings of Zero. Watch this space for news on SRK's new innings!