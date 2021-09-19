After two years of planning and pre-production works, Atlee Kumar's ambitious movie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken off recently in Pune. Ever since the shooting commenced, fans are getting a lot of updates about the movie.

Lion is the Name of SRK's New FIlm

Just a few days ago, rumours were doing rounds related to the title of the movie. A letter doing rounds on social media sites revealed that the name of the movie is Lion. Apparently, it was a permission letter seeking permission to park vehicles that arrived at the shooting spot.

Now, the latest buzz is that the movie is inspired by the popular Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist. Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly acquired the rights of the series.

The latest movie of King Khan also deals with bank robbery in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in dual roles.

Big Cast

The forthcoming film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara is foraying into Bollywood with this project. She is romancing King Khan in the Atlee-directorial flick.

Priyamani is playing an important role while Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is doing the role of antagonist. Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports which claim that Tamil actor Vijay is doing a cameo. Atlee Kumar had discussions with Thalapathy and he has given a positive response.

Apart from this project, Shah Rukh Khan is working on Siddharth Anand's Pathan.