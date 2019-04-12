Atlee Kumar is all set to make his debut in Bollywood and he is going to team up with a man who is one of the most wanted actors in the country. Well, it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. And when you are working with an actor of his stature, it is always safe to work in a tried-and-tested script rather than experimenting with a fresh story when you are new to the industry.

Remember leading Tamil filmmakers like AR Murugadoss (Aamir Khan's Ghajini) and Shankar (Anil Kapoor's Nayak) forayed into Bollywood with remakes of their successful Tamil movies like Suriya-starrer Ghajini and Arjun Sarja's Mudhalvan, respectively. Now, Atlee Kumar is getting ready to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a Hindi movie.

Going by the initial reports, Atlee has narrated two scripts to Bollywood actor and one among them is believed to be a remake of his successful Tamil film. Although it is not confirmed, it was widely-reported that there is a strong possibility of the film to be a remake of his blockbuster Mersal, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Is Mersal a good choice for Shah Rukh Khan?

Mersal is a mass subject and demands a star of an actor of Salman Khan's charisma and not Shah Rukh. It means the content of the film best suits to the Dabangg actor.

Action has been Salman Khan''s forte, while Shah Rukh Khan is loved for romantic and emotional films even though he had impressed the audience in the films like Don series. However, Atlee has better stories for the King Khan in his armoury.

Why Theri is a tailor-made film for Shah Rukh

Vijay's Theri is a revenge drama that revolves around a father-daughter bonding film. In simple words, the film deals with a honest cop avenging the death of his wife.

Theri is packed with comedy, sentiment and a lot of emotions. The father-daughter bonding story will only make this script tailor-made for Shah Rukh Khan. Such roles played by the actor have often stuck the chords with his fans. A fine example is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where the Khan and Sana Saeed's portion had worked big time with the Hindi cine-goers.

The action part will be bonus for the mass audience. As a result, Theri will be a better script than Mersal script on any day for the King Khan. Well, it is always better to play to one's strengths than to take a chance. Isn't?