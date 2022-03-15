And here is the long-awaited update on Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan's OTT platform. The actor released a poster of him with thumbs up that reads 'SRK+ Coming Soon.' He also captioned the post, "kuch kuch hone wala hau, OTT ki duniya mein."

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

SRK's OTT debut is long delayed. Last year, he teased fans with a couple of promotional videos. One such witty video showed SRK chatting we actor Rajesh Jais about the future of his fanbase. The promo ended with "Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shahrukh ke" with the caption "to be continued" on the video. So it is not clear whether the collaboration is still on or is SRK+ all-together a new idea.Take a look.

However, Khan's whole world came crashing down after his son Aryan Khan was arrested for possession of drugs. However, recently the special investigation team failed to submit any evidence against the star kid and was given a clean chit.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he is teaming up with the star on his new OTT app. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Kashyap wrote.

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ ? https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Congratulating the star, Salman Khan wrote. "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+." However, SRK and his Red Chillies Entertainment are yet to clarify whether SRK+ is a platform or project.

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

SRK's close buddy Karan Johar too expressed his excitement. "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!" he wrote.

SRK will be next seen in a spy action thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Film, the cast includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film is slated for January 25, 2023 release. Touted to be the biggest spy thriller of Bollywood, Shah Rukh is expected to play the role of a RAW agent while John will reportedly play the antagonist. Rumours are rife that John will be seen as an undercover terrorist—who works for the Russian mafia—who runs a covert gun racket in India.