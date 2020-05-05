Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has produced a new web series titled Betaal. Today has revealed that May 24 is going to be its release date and his fans will get to watch it on Netflix.

Betaal is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed Ghoul. The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

"The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work," said a source.

The project is a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as "Paranormal Activity" and "Insidious".

The first look of the series has been unveiled, starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra.