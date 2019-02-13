Here's an interesting piece of news for fans of Shabir Ahluwalia. The actor, who plays the lead role of Abhi in long-running show Kumkum Bhagya, will soon make his digital debut with ALT Balaji series.

According to India-Forums report, ALT Balaji is set to come up with a new series based on Match Fixing and Shabir will apparently play a character of a fixer. Interesting isn't it?

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya has been making news as it is set to take a leap of 25 years. Post the generation jump, the plot of the show will see some new twists and turns and of course, new faces as well.

There were reports that viewers' favourite pair Abhi-Pragya, played by Shabir and Sriti Jha, will no longer be part of Kumkum Bhagya. While this came as a major shock to fans of the lead pair, the latest report claim that the on-screen couple is expected to continue their association with Kumkum Bhagya, although the plot may mostly revolve around the new faces post the leap.

In another report, not Shabir or Sriti but Vin Rana, who plays the role of Purab on Kumkum Bhagya, has called it quits. Reportedly, the young actor is not ready to essay the role of a father as the script demands after the big generation jump.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows and has been consistently making its place in the top five of the TRP charts for many years now. Such is its popularity that the makers had launched its spinoff titled Kundali Bhagya. Interestingly, Kundali Bhagya too is topping the TRP chart since its inception.